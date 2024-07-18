Rich Products Corporation to close Fridley manufacturing plant, lay off 170 workers

FRIDLEY, Minn. — A food manufacturing facility in the north metro announced plans to permanently cease production, a move that will impact nearly 200 workers.

The State Rapid Response Team said on Wednesday it received a notice about the closure and layoffs from Rich Products Corporation regarding its plant in Fridley.

Layoffs will begin for approximately 170 workers on Sept 13. and continue until the plant officially closes its operations by the end of the year.

In a statement to WCCO, a spokesperson for Rich's said the decision was made as "part of a regular assessment of our operations to ensure we're running our production as efficiently as possible."

They added that they will be providing severance packages, career assistance and job resources to impacted employees.

"It's important to note that Rich's will continue to have a presence in Minnesota, as we operate two facilities in Motley and Eagan, comprised of more than 200 associates," said Allie Friedman, a spokesperson for Rich Products Corporation. "Continually optimizing our operational efficiency is an important move that enables us to drive growth, create enhanced value for our customers and keep costs down for consumers who enjoy our products."

Rich's purchased the Fridley facility from TreeHouse Foods in early 2020 to expand its product portfolio — specifically for its dessert and bakery business units, according to a press release.

Rich's specializes in food service and retail, in-store bakery, deli and prepared foods.