Watch CBS News
Crime

Minneapolis restaurant owners charged with tax fraud

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

CBS News Live
CBS News Minnesota Live

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Department of Revenue announced Wednesday that the Hennepin County Attorney's Office charged two Minneapolis restaurant owners with 27 felony counts each. 

Sufeng Zheng and her husband Ting Gui Zheng are each charged 26 felony counts of aiding or assisting in the filing of false or fraudulent sales tax returns and one felony count of theft by swindle. 

The Zhengs' associate, Ming Zhu, is charged with eight felony counts of aiding or assisting in the filing of false or fraudulent sales tax returns and one felony count of theft by swindle. 

According to complaints, the Zhengs were de facto owners of Teppanyaki Grill & Supreme Buffet, located in Minneapolis and Fridley. Zhu was listed as the on-paper owner of the Fridley location. 

During the execution of the search warrant through the Zhengs' home, the complaints allege investigators found evidence of ghost ownership of the restaurants, double sets of sales reports and instructions and screenshots for the use of sales suppression software. 

Department analysts estimate the two restaurants combined may have underpaid more than $810,000 in sales tax. 

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on June 15, 2022 / 3:13 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.