Resident rescued from massive Shakopee house fire

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

SHAKOPEE, Minn. – Firefighters rescued a resident from a raging house fire in Shakopee Monday night.

Crews from several departments were called to the 1900 block of Mathias Road at about 11:22 p.m. for a fire that started in a garage and spread to the attached home.

Shakopee Fire Dept.

Several residents got out unharmed, but one had to climb out from an upper-level window before being whisked to safety by firefighters.

It took less than a half hour for crews to put out the fire. They then spent a couple hours "salvaging valuables from the home," among other duties.

The State Fire Marshal's Office is leading the investigation.

First published on October 18, 2022 / 4:56 PM

