These Republicans refuse to support McCarthy for House speaker

House Republicans have a narrow majority in the 118th Congress, and because of that, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is having some difficulty rounding up enough votes to win election and succeed Rep. Nancy Pelosi as House speaker.

A handful of Republicans say they'll oppose McCarthy's bid to be speaker. He easily won the nomination for speaker within the Republican conference, but he must still win 218 votes on the floor if all members are present.

Here are the Republicans who say they will not support McCarthy's bid for the speaker's gavel:

Rep. Andy Biggs (Arizona)

Perhaps the most vocal opponent to a would-be Speaker McCarthy is Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona, who ran against McCarthy within the Republican conference for speaker. The secret-ballot GOP conference vote was 188-31. Biggs also plans to run against McCarthy on the House floor Tuesday.

Biggs has expressed frustration that McCarthy and Republicans aren't doing enough to fight "radical Leftists" and are "failing to put the brakes on the Left." That's what Biggs wrote in a Nov. 18 op-ed in the conservative website "American Greatness."

On the eve of the vote, Biggs tweeted, "Even after the McCarthy Machine's attempts to whip votes and smear my name for several weeks, McCarthy is still well short of the 218 threshold. Our party still requires new leadership and I will continue to oppose McCarthy for House Speaker."

Rep. Matt Gaetz (Florida)

Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, one of former President Trump's most reliable allies in Congress, agrees with Biggs. Gaetz has consistently voiced his opposition to McCarthy as speaker.

"Kevin McCarthy (Establishment-CA) is now reduced to threatening and pressuring incoming freshmen House members to vote for him," Gaetz tweeted on Nov. 18, along with Biggs' op-ed. "We have the votes to force a change."

A day before the House GOP conference election, Gaetz told "The Charlie Kirk Show," "I'm not voting for Kevin McCarthy. I'm not voting for him tomorrow. I'm not voting for him on the floor."



In late December, he told The Daily Caller, "I'm not voting for Kevin McCarthy for Speaker because I think he's just a shill of the establishment...We need someone like Jim Jordan as the Speaker of the House."

Rep. Scott Perry (Pennsylvania)

In a statement Tuesday morning, Perry indicated he would vote "no" on McCarthy. He referred to a group of nine Republicans who approached McCarthy with an offer to help him reach 218 votes with several conditions attached: a list of names of members to be assigned to certain committees, votes on a balanced budget, "Fair Tax Act, Texas GOP delegation border plan, and term limits for members, a two-thirds threshold for support on earmarks, guaranteed votes for any amendment to cut spending, and a demand that he end efforts to defeat conservative candidates in open GOP primaries.

On New Year's Day, the group of nine members issued a statement expressing dissatisfaction with McCarthy's response, saying that it was "missing specific commitments with respect to virtually every component of our entreaties."

"Kevin McCarthy had an opportunity to be Speaker of the House. He rejected it," Perry tweeted Tuesday.

In addition to Perry, the GOP signers included Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar, Texas Rep. Chip Roy, North Carolina Rep. Dan Bishop, Tennessee Rep.-elect Andy Ogles, Maryland Rep. Andy Harris, Florida Rep.-elect Anna Paulina Luna, Georgia Rep. Andrew Clyde and Arizona Rep.-elect Eli Crane.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (Colorado)

"As it stands, I will not be voting for Kevin McCarthy," Boebert told reporters shortly before Congress convened Tuesday.

In a tweet, she criticized McCarthy for rejecting a deal to "unify the conference" behind him.

Rep. Matt Rosendale (Montana)

Rosendale, who opposed McCarthy in the GOP conference vote, was continuing to criticize the Republican leader just before the vote. He retweeted Perry's tweet opposing McCarthy on the day of the vote, and in an interview Monday, he told Lou Dobbs on "The Great America Show" that McCarthy "doesn't believe in anything except the next rung on the ladder for himself and he makes whatever deal is necessary to climb up by using other people's money."

After the conference vote in November, Rosendale issued a statement after the conference vote accusing McCarthy of wanting "to maintain the status quo, which consolidates power into his hands and a small group of individuals he personally selects." He continued, "We need a leader who can stand up to a Democrat-controlled Senate and President Biden and unfortunately, that isn't Kevin McCarthy."

Rep. Bob Good (Virginia)

Good told Fox News Monday that McCarthy is "part of the swamp cartel," and he predicted 10-15 Republicans would vote against him.

Rep. Ralph Norman (South Carolina)

Rep. Ralph Norman, a member of the House Freedom Caucus, told Politico in November that he's a hard "no" against McCarthy. Norman has criticized McCarthy's approach to the budget and national debt, suggesting the House minority leader doesn't have a sufficiently aggressive plan to straighten out the nation's fiscal affairs.

In 2021, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi won the speakership with 216 votes after three Democrats voted "present."

Other possible "no" votes

