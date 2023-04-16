Alabama mass shooting leaves at least 4 dead, multiple injuries

AP Top Stories April 15 - PM AP Top Stories April 15 - PM 00:59

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WUPA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said four people have been confirmed dead, along with multiple injuries in a shooting late Saturday night in Dadeville, Ala., the Associated Press reported.

Witnesses told Columbus, Ga., CBS station WRBL that the shooting occurred at a Sweet 16 birthday party gathering at about 10:30 Saturday night.

Law enforcement officials have not indicated whether any individuals connected to the shooting are in custody as of this point. Officials also did not indicate information regarding any sort of motive behind the shooting.

WRBL said the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's State Bureau of Investigation, Dadeville Police, and the Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Office have all responded to the scene.

Crime scene tape was seen surrounding a building housing the Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio on North Broadnax Street in Dadeville, WRBL said. They said a tarp could be seen hanging over the glass front door, with white sheets covering the floor inside. Yellow police placards could be seen on the sidewalk outside the building.

"This morning, I grieve with the people of Dadeville and my fellow Alabamians. Violent crime has NO place in our state, and we are staying closely updated by law enforcement as details emerge," Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said in a statement posted Sunday morning on social media.

Dadeville is a town with a population of about 3,000, located about 80 miles southeast of Birmingham, and 120 miles southwest of Atlanta. It is the county seat of Tallapoosa County.