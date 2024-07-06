Rep. Angie Craig calls on Biden to drop out of 2024 presidential race

EAGAN, Minn. — Rep. Angie Craig is calling on President Joe Biden to end his campaign for a second term after his shaky debate performance last week and what she called a "lack of a forceful response."

"This is not a decision I've come to lightly, but there is simply too much at stake to risk a second Donald Trump presidency," Craig said in a statement Saturday morning. "That's why I respectfully call on President Biden to step aside as the Democratic nominee for a second term as President and allow for a new generation of leaders to step forward."

Craig — who represents Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District that encompasses the southern portion of the Twin Cities metro and communities such as Lakeville, Eagan, and Northfield — is one of a handful of representatives to call on Mr. Biden to step aside. Rep. Lloyd Doggett of Texas was the first Democratic lawmaker to call on Mr. Biden to drop out of the race in the wake of the debate.

She said that she has "great respect" for the president, but after watching the debate "coupled with the lack of forceful response from the President himself following that debate, I do not believe that the President can effectively campaign and win against Donald Trump."

"If we truly believe that Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans must be stopped, there is only a small window left to make sure we have a candidate best equipped to make the case and win. This future of our country is bigger than any one of us. It's up to the President from here," she said.

Mr. Biden, who is 81, has worked for the past week to assuage concerns from voters and members of his own party about his fitness for a second term. He has vowed that he will stay in the race.

On Wednesday evening Mr. Biden met with a coalition of Democratic governors to quell their concerns following his lackluster debate performance. Afterwards, Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota said he was "fit for office," and pledged his support.

Mr. Biden made a campaign stop in the battleground state of Wisconsin on Friday, and reiterated that he won't be forced out as the Democratic presidential nominee.

In an interview with ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos, he declined to agree to an independent neurological assessment, and said the only thing that could persuade him he could lose toTrump is if the "Lord Almighty" came down and told him so.

Following the debate, a key election forecaster shifted Minnesota from "likely Democratic" in this presidential race to "lean Democratic," in a sign that the state is more competitive than it was four years ago.