Watch CBS News
Local News

Rep. Angie Craig assaulted in elevator of her D.C. apartment building, chief of staff says

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Morning of Feb. 9, 2023
WCCO digital update: Morning of Feb. 9, 2023 01:05

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Rep. Angie Craig was assaulted in an elevator of her apartment building Thursday morning, her chief of staff said.

According to her chief of staff, the assault took place in Washington, D.C. at around 7:15 a.m. 

"Rep. Craig defended herself from the attacker and suffered bruising, but is otherwise physically okay," the statement said. "Rep. Craig called 911 and the assailant fled the scene of the assault."

Craig's team says there is no evidence that the attack was politically motivated.

Craig, a Democrat, represents Minnesota's Second Congressional District. 

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on February 9, 2023 / 12:12 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.