Rep. Angie Craig assaulted in elevator of her D.C. apartment building, chief of staff says

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Rep. Angie Craig was assaulted in an elevator of her apartment building Thursday morning, her chief of staff said.

According to her chief of staff, the assault took place in Washington, D.C. at around 7:15 a.m.

"Rep. Craig defended herself from the attacker and suffered bruising, but is otherwise physically okay," the statement said. "Rep. Craig called 911 and the assailant fled the scene of the assault."

Craig's team says there is no evidence that the attack was politically motivated.

Craig, a Democrat, represents Minnesota's Second Congressional District.