Man killed in head-on crash with semi truck in central Minnesota

The driver of an SUV was killed in a head-on collision with a semi truck in central Minnesota Friday afternoon, authorities said.

Blaine Minkel, 33 of Hector, Minnesota, was heading west on Highway 212 in Melville Township when he collided with a tractor-trailer going the opposite direction, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. It happened just before 1:15 p.m. Minkel died at the scene.

The semi's driver, a 50-year-old man from Rossie, Minnesota, was taken to Hennepin Healthcare with injuries that were not life-threatening, the patrol said.

Melville Township is about 90 miles west of Minneapolis.