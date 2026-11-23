Twenty families lost their homes in a massive apartment fire on Nov. 9. No one died, but everyone who lived in the complex lost everything they had.

There's a lesson for renters. Having renters insurance doesn't automatically mean their belongings are covered.

Dan Chulla and his wife and toddler got out safely.

"I'm sad about losing our routine and losing our own space," Chulla said. "I mean, we had a really cute setup and, just, with the baby. We did our bedtime routine of reading her a story and then saying three things we're grateful for."



Now, there's something he's especially grateful for.

"Well, renters insurance, it's really cheap. It's the cheapest bill you're ever gonna have. Ours was only about $15 a month. That's less than a Netflix subscription nowadays," Chulla said.

Renters insurance, however, can be tricky.

"The reason you have $100,000, probably, is because you get the bare minimum, because the apartment manager requires you to get it. And they say you have to have $100,000 in liabilities," Troy Thompson with Pinnacle Insurance of Minnesota said.

As some residents of a St. Louis Park, Minnesota, apartment complex found out after a fire in July, they only had $100,000 in liability coverage, meaning whoever starts a fire needs to pay others who had damage. Items inside require property coverage, and many people have much less coverage for that.

"The personal property is to protect your clothes, your furniture, your electronics, all the stuff you've bought over the years. And that usually is ... way more than you might think if you really sit down and itemize everything," Thompson said.

Thompson sells both and says that, even though there's a big difference in coverage, there's not in price.

"If you have $20,000 of personal property, you should probably bump it up to at least double or triple that. Because going from 20 to, let's say, 60, is a difference of maybe $5 more per month," he said.

Chulla is meticulously pricing out everything they owned.

"Now, doing the list, I wish we had a little bit more property insurance," he said.

When WCCO asked Thompson about advice he had for renters, he said, "Pay attention and make sure you have some property coverage. If you have anything special, any special collections, big baseball card guy, anything like that, get that listed separately. Definitely do that before Thanksgiving; make that a priority. Don't wait."

Thompson added that renters insurance is one of the cheapest insurances there is because it's not often used. It may be free if bundled with an auto insurance policy.