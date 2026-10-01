Renee Good's partner makes first public statement since ICE shooting: "She was the center of my universe"

Renee Good's partner Becca Good spoke publicly for the first time on Thursday to address the moment Renee Good was shot and killed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement Officer Jonathan Ross, and the accountability she is seeking from the federal government.

Ross shot Renee Good on Portland Avenue on the morning of Jan. 7, amid a federal law enforcement crackdown in Minneapolis.

Becca Good spoke as she, along with her partner's family, filed two lawsuits against the U.S. government, Ross, and other top Trump Administration officials.

She spoke near the end of the press conference, describing Renee Good as the love of her life.

"The whole world had to watch as our entire universe was destroyed," Becca Good said. "She was the center of my universe and living without her is like trying to live without the sun."

Their 6-year-old son has since started the new school year and will go trick-or-treating without his mother by his side, Becca Good said.

"He misses his mama. He misses her hugs and her laughs and her jokes and he misses her singing. Every single thing about her. He is becoming this amazing little man, and that's all Renee ever wanted to see, and to watch him grow into that person without her beside me is the hardest thing I've ever had to do," she said.

The lawsuits filed allege wrongful death and a "conspiracy to interfere with civil rights by senior federal officials, federal immigration enforcement agents, and private actors."

"I don't hate the people who took Renee from us. But what I want them to understand is every single day they get to look at their children and their wives and their sisters and know what they took from our family," Becca Good said. "They took a mother away from her children. They know that and they will carry it forever."