Perron scores 300th goal, Red Wings hand Wild seventh consecutive loss, 4-1

DETROIT — David Perron scored twice on the power play, including his 300th career goal, and the Detroit Red Wings defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-1 on Sunday.

Dylan Larkin supplied a goal and an assist for the Red Wings, who have won three straight games. Shayne Gostisbehere added an empty-net goal and two assists, while Alex Lyon made 37 saves in his third start this season.

Joel Eriksson Ek scored a power-play goal for the Wild, who are winless in their last seven games. Filip Gustavsson stopped 19 shots.

Minnesota is 0-5-2 during the skid.

With Alex Goligoski in the penalty box for slashing, Perron scored 4:06 into the game. He ripped a shot from the left circle off a Lucas Raymond pass.

Minnesota tied it with 11.3 seconds left in the first period after Detroit's Klim Kostin committed a tripping penalty. Eriksoon Ek redirected a Kirill Kaprisov shot over Lyon's left shoulder.

During a 4-on-4 situation, Larkin scored with 3:07 left in the second period to give his team a 2-1 lead. Gustavsson made a pad save on Larkin, who then collected the rebound and beat the Wild goalie on the short side.

Perron's milestone goal came at 1:29 of the third after Pat Maroon was penalized for tripping. He scored from the left circle off a Gostisbehere setup. Perron has 17 career goals against Minnesota in 48 games.

Gostisbehere scored with 22.9 seconds remaining. The Red Wings are 11-0-2 this season when scoring four or more goals.

UP NEXT

Wild: Host St. Louis on Tuesday.

Red Wings: At New York Rangers on Wednesday.

