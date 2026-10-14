Series of deaths connected to Red Lake Nation child welfare program leads to federal takeover

There are new details after the federal government took over the Red Lake Nation's child welfare program last month.

A letter dated Sept. 9 from the U.S. Department of the Interior to the Red Lake tribal chair says, "Child abuse and neglect conditions continue to rise within the Red Lake Nation."

The Bureau of Indian Affairs took over the Ombimindwaa Gidinawemaaganinaadog, the tribe's child welfare program, last month.

The letter lists concerns over the deaths of eight children in the last five years, including two deaths this July. It says the children died from malnutrition, abuse, neglect and drug overdoses.

The FBI began to track the program after a child died in December 2021 when its mother passed out and fell asleep. Investigators say the woman was a "known addict" and believed the child had been "born addicted."

Most recently, the FBI is investigating a case where a child was life-flighted twice from Red Lake with "serious medical issues." In the first incident, the child had a skull fracture and "suspicious bruising." Ombimindwaa was involved but did not notify law enforcement and placed the child back in the home. The same child was airlifted again with facial injuries. Authorities claim that when the FBI requested the child be placed outside the home until further investigation, Ombimindwaa refused.

The letter says tribal officials have "consistently refused to engage with federal authorities responsible for protecting the welfare of the Red Lake Nation's children."

A spokesperson for the Red Lake Nation says they are in talks with the Bureau of Indian Affairs and they're "committed to ensuring every child and family receives the care and protection they deserve."

To report concerns about child abuse, neglect or sexual abuse, the Minnesota Department of Children, Youth, and Families recommends contacting the county or Tribal Nation where the child lives. You can find a list of Minnesota's county and tribal child protection agencies by clicking here. If there is an immediate concern of harm to the child, the agency recommends calling 911.