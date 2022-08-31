Watch CBS News
Red Lake man sentenced to nearly 20 years for choking, sexually assaulting woman

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

RED LAKE, Minn. -- A 30-year-old Red Lake man has been sentenced to nearly two decades in prison for sexually assauting a woman after picking her up from the side of the road.

On Tuesday, John Paul Sayers was given a 239-month prison sentence for aggravated sexual assault, which will be followed by 10 years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Minnesota.

Court documents show that on Nov. 7, 2020, Sayers stopped his truck next to a female victim walking on the road. He offered her a ride, but instead of taking her to her destination, Sayers drove her to a camper at a property near his work.

When the victim resisted Sayers' sexual advances, he struck and choked the victim until she passed out, court documents said. He then sexually assaulted the victim.

Sayers pleaded guilty in April to one count of aggravated sexual assault. 

