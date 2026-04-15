"Reclaim" video game voiced entirely by Ojibwe community members helps keep language alive

A video game is helping people experience the Ojibwe culture in a new way.

"Reclaim," a game developed by Grassroots Indigenous Multimedia, follows a young girl named Miskwa on a journey that reconnects her with her roots. In the game, she is visiting her grandmother in the countryside and gets sent to go pick blueberries. She falls asleep and wakes up in a mysterious and magical forest.

To find her way out of the forest, Miskwa needs to solve puzzles and navigate different environments while learning Ojibwe words and phrases.

Ana Hermes-Roach helped develop the game. In doing so, she found herself reconnecting with her own roots.

"Even just being just kind of passively absorbing it, I just find myself having fun with the language in a way that I didn't expect," said Hermes-Roach.

The game is voiced entirely by Ojibwe community members, and while Ojibwe is considered an endangered language, Hermes Roach recognizes the importance of keeping it alive.

"There's so much in language that informs perspective and worldview and communicates the values of a culture," she said.

Thousands of people are already playing the game for fun, but the goal goes beyond that.

Developers say they hope to see the game used in classrooms as an educational tool.

Hermes-Roach said the game is meant to be an additional tool and starting point for players interested in learning more.

"I hope Reclaim can be a good invitation into that experience," she said.

You can find "Reclaim" on platforms like Steam and Itch.