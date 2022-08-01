Recipe: Tomato pie

Rebecca Kolls shared this recipe for Tomato Pie with WCCO viewers.

Rebecca's first of the season Tomato Pie.

Don't knock it, until you try it!

4-5 med tomatoes sliced about ¼ inch.

1 medium onion, sliced ¼ in thick

1 pie crust, (I used Pillsbury "Just Unroll")

1 sm bag frozen spinach, chopped, thawed and drained

½ c Gruyère cheese, grated

½ c Parmesan cheese, grated

½ c mayonnaise

Herbs: 6 large basil leaves torn and chives chopped.

Place tomatoes between paper towels, gently press to help draw out the moisture.

Pre bake pie crust. Lay crust in pie tin, trim edges, prick holes in bottom, cover dough with foil and fill with pie weight or dried beans to hold crust flat.. Bake in 425 degrees for 20 minutes. Cool completely

Meanwhile, Carmelize onions: coat bottom of med sauté pan with olive oil, heat on medium high heat until oil shimmers. Stir in onions until coated with oil and let cook, stirring occasionally. Adjust heat as needed to prevent burning. After 10 minutes sprinkle sugar (less than teaspoon) over onions to help caramelization. Cook until golden brown.

Mix together cheeses and mayo

When crust is cooled, layer Ingredients starting with tomatoes sprinkle with salt and pepper, add basil, onions, spinach. Add small dollops mayo cheese mixture on top then spread over pie. Top with chopped chives. Bake at 350 for 20 minutes. Let set for 5-10 minutes.