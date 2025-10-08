Why Redwood Falls' Ramsey Park is called "The Little Yellowstone of Minnesota"

From waterfalls to bridges to buffalo, there's a city park that has it all.

Like so many other cities in our state, as the water flows, so does Redwood Falls. And if you follow the winding Redwood River, it'll lead you straight into Ramsey Park.

"We like to call it the largest municipal park in the state of Minnesota. It's about 256 acres," said Ross Nachreiner, parks and recreation director.

It's so large some people call it "The Little Yellowstone of Minnesota." And it was actually a state park at one point. But in 1957, Redwood Falls acquired the land for $1 and then made a few changes.

"The state at that time charged a quarter. And when the city took over, they decided they were not going to charge for entrance. And it's been that way ever since," said Nachreiner.

That means it's free to visit the park's zoo, which has elk, buffalo — including a one-month-old calf — and a family of curious, little goats. While they play on their bridge, visitors can check out another one.

"We have what's called a swayback bridge," said Nachreiner.

In 1938, 50 workers built the swayback as part of a Works Progress Administration project. It's the only one in the entire country that's made from this type of granite rock. The bridge's historic look makes it ideal for wedding and graduation pictures, but it also serves an important purpose.

"Swayback bridges are very rare, and it's designed for water and debris to flow over the top," said Nachreiner. "We have had years where we've had to bring out skid loaders, payloaders, grapplers and grab that debris and bring it over the top."

Before water rushes over the bridge, it rushes over another part of the park.

Ramsey Falls is a 30-foot drop from top to bottom. And depending on the time of year and how much water there is, sometimes you'll see two waterfalls here.

It splits in two when the snow melts or the rain won't stop.

"It's part of so many of our memories growing up," said Angie Parker-Schmidt.

Parker-Schmidt is with a group called "Friends of the Park." Each spring an event takes place called "Night Falls," which puts the park in a different light.

"Basically, they light up the park with tons of Christmas lights at night for three nights in a row," said Parker-Schmidt.

The event draws 10,000 people or more. But she believes no matter what the season, visitors won't be disappointed.

"We hope people can come down and enjoy it all year long. Take part of the activities here and just take a chance to step away from the busy life."

Ramsey Park is also sacred to the Lower Sioux Indian Community in Minnesota and its Dakota name is Cansayapi, which means "where they paint trees red." The park is open 365 days a year.