Ramsey County sheriff says Twin Cities has problem with kids in Somali gangs

The Ramsey County sheriff says a small number of kids in Somali gangs are creating big problems.

Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher played a video from a double shooting on Saturday near the Quarry Shopping Center in northeast Minneapolis on his latest "Live on Patrol" stream, while talking about what he says is a dramatic spike in Somali gang violence.

"In the last two years, there's been 14 Somali homicides, 100-plus Somali shootings, all gang-related," he said.

Fletcher says he has sent his investigators into the Somali community to talk to parents, many of whom don't know their child is even in a gang.

"Here at the sheriff's office, we put on some classes for Somali-American families where we speak with mothers, fathers, faith leaders about the dangers of gangs, what ot look out for," Benjamin Seidl, an investigator with the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office, said.

He emphasizes it's a small group causing big problems.

"And I want to hit on this as well, is that we are not trying to indict the entire Somali community. We're talking about maybe 300 kids," Seidl said.

"We need the community to be aware what's going on, right? We need the faith leaders, right? We need the schools, right?" Jama Shine, an investigator with the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office, said.

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office is also reaching out to Somali influencers to spread the word and they are in the beginning stages of organizing a community-wide meeting on July 21 in Arden Hills. They are hoping many in the community attend.

Minneapolis City Council Member Jamal Osman says he's disappointed to hear Fletcher's comments.

"Somali youth deserve investment, dignity, opportunity, and respect - not public officials using their platform to stereotype them," Osman said.