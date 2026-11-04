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Rain continues Wednesday in Minnesota, with first freeze of season possible Saturday

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
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Joseph Dames

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One more day of rain is on tap for Minnesota, then a drier stretch takes over.

Periods of rain continue Wednesday, with highs in the 50s. Another half inch to 1 inch is possible through tonight.

The rain gradually pulls away Wednesday night, with a few lingering showers early Thursday. Drier weather takes over by afternoon.

Friday will be cooler, with a mix of clouds and sunshine and temperatures closer to normal.

Saturday starts off chilly. The Twin Cities could see their first freeze of the season, with temperatures in the 20s possible outside the metro.

Sunshine and a gradual warm-up follow Sunday and Monday, ith highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. The dry stretch looks to continue.

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