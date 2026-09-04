Railing collapse after high school football game at Eagan's TCO Stadium leaves several people hurt

Several people were injured in a railing collapse at TCO Stadium in Eagan, Minnesota, Thursday night, following a football game between Cretin-Derham Hall and St. Thomas Academy, according to the Minnesota Vikings.

One student was hospitalized and has since been released, and several other individuals were treated at the scene for minor injuries, the Vikings, which use the stadium for training camp, said.

Officials with the NFL team said they met with "appropriate contractors and maintenance staff" to review the damage, begin repairs and check all railings inside the facility ahead of the remaining high school games set to take place in the fall.

"We will continue discussions regarding short- and long-term measures to help prevent a similar incident in the future," the Vikings said.

St. Thomas Academy said in a written statement regarding the incident, "While we are competitors on the field, our only concern today is the health and well-being of the Cretin-Derham Hall students injured after last night's game. We are sending our strongest support to the Raiders community and hoping for a speedy, full recovery for everyone affected."

Cretin-Derham Hall beat St. Thomas Academy 15-7.