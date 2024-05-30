Parade, celebrations set for PWHL Minnesota after historic championship win

MINNEAPOLIS — PWHL Minnesota won the Walter Cup in Game 5 against Boston on Wednesday night in the league's inaugural championship, and the State of Hockey is ready to party.

A celebration is planned for Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Rice Park Plaza in downtown St. Paul.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter announced Wednesday night that a victory parade is also in the works, though he didn't give a time or place.

We are the State of Hockey; it’s only right that the inaugural Walter Cup resides here. Congratulations @PWHL_Minnesota on a championship finish of an extraordinary season! #WeWonTheCup https://t.co/TbfSV6ZpCZ — Mayor Melvin Carter (@MayorCarter) May 30, 2024

Along with Boston's team, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey also admitted defeat after making a bet with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

"The Minnesota women took it tonight," Healey said. "Boston put up a great fight, but congratulations to you and to Minnesota, and we'll see you next year."

The governors bet whoever won would wear the other team's jersey.

PWHL Minnesota became the first pro sports team to bring a title to Minnesota since the Minnesota Lynx last won the WNBA Finals in 2017.

Liz Schepers, Michela Cava and Kendall Coyne Schofield each scored to rout Boston at Tsongas Center on Wednesday night. Taylor Heise was named playoff MVP.

Kendall Coyne Schofield celebrates with the Walter Cup Mary Schwalm / AP

Coyne Schofield, a three-time Olympian on the U.S. women's hockey team, was pivotal in the league's creation, tapping tennis legend Billie Jean King to help with its inception.

King then joined forces with Los Angeles Dodgers owner Mark Walter, namesake of the Walter Cup, to merge the defunct Canadian Women's Hockey League with the Premier Hockey Federation.

PWHL Minnesota's home opener at St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center in January broke the world record for attendance at a pro women's hockey game.

King and Walter say all six PWHL teams will debut their team nicknames, logos and mascots in August.