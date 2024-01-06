Minnesota's newest professional sports team sets record

MINNEAPOLIS — The Professional Women's Hockey League Minnesota have set a second attendance record. This is the second time in five days for the PWHL.

More than 13 thousand fans packed the XCEL Energy Center for PWHL Minnesota's home opener against Montréal. The attendance was the largest ever for a woman's hockey game in Minnesota.

"In a state of 10,000 lakes, over 13,000 fans provided an unforgettably wonderful moment today for everyone connected with the PWHL," said Stan Kasten, PWHL Advisory Board member

Toronto will play Minnesota at the XCEL Energy Center on January 10 2024.

