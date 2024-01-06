Watch CBS News
Ice Hockey

Minnesota's newest professional sports team sets record

By Chloe Rosen

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO-TV News Digital Headlines for January 6th 2024
WCCO-TV News Digital Headlines for January 6th 2024 01:40

MINNEAPOLIS — The Professional Women's Hockey League Minnesota have set a second attendance record. This is the second time in five days for the PWHL. 

More than 13 thousand fans packed the XCEL Energy Center for PWHL Minnesota's home opener against Montréal. The attendance was the largest ever for a woman's hockey game in Minnesota. 

"In a state of 10,000 lakes, over 13,000 fans provided an unforgettably wonderful moment today for everyone connected with the PWHL," said Stan Kasten, PWHL Advisory Board member

READ MORE: A league of their own: Minnesota women's pro hockey season kicks off

Toronto will play Minnesota at the XCEL Energy Center on January 10 2024. 

You can find the full schedule here.

Chloe Rosen

Chloe is a journalist at WCCO-TV in Minneapolis and has worked in numerous positions at the station, including Assignment Editor, Digital Line Producer and Web Producer. She started her career at WCCO in 2015.

First published on January 6, 2024 / 5:58 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.