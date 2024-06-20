Dates for "Purple Rain" stage adaptation's Minneapolis run announced

MINNEAPOLIS — Prince fans in his home city now know when they can catch the highly anticipated "Purple Rain" stage adaptation.

The show will run April 10, 2025 to May 11, 2025 at the State Theatre in Minneapolis. The show's official opening night will be April 30, producers announced Thursday.

After running in Minneapolis, the show will head to New York for its Broadway debut.

Tony Award nominee Lileana Blain-Cruz will direct the adaptation of Prince's 1984 movie and album. Branden Jacobs-Jenkins handling the book, based on the original screenplay by Albert Magnoli and William Blinn. Jason Michael Webb, who won a Tony award for his work on "Choir Boy" in 2019, is arranging and orchestrating the show's music. Bobby Z and Morris Hayes, who were collaborators and band members with Prince for many years, are serving as music advisers.

Casting calls for the show will be held this summer in Minneapolis, producers said.

"Purple Rain" is one of 11 shows in Hennepin Theatre Trust's "Bank of America Broadway on Hennepin" season, set to kick off in September with "Back to the Future: The Musical" and wrap up in August 2025 with "Disney's Beauty and the Beast."

Next Tuesday marks the 40th anniversary of the "Purple Rain" album.

Prince died of an accidental painkiller overdose on April 21, 2016, at his Paisley Park complex in Chanhassen, which has now become a museum in his honor.