Iconic Prince coat now on display in St. Paul for 40th anniversary of "Purple Rain"

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Prince fans can add another stop to the list of must-see Twin Cities sites to celebrate the 40th anniversary of "Purple Rain."

The Minnesota Historical Society says the iconic purple moire coat he wore while performing the album's title track at First Avenue in the 1984 film is now on display at the Minnesota History Center in downtown St. Paul.

The Regency-style coat, designed by Marie France and made by Terry Vaughn and Louis Wells, is instantly recognizable from the array of silver studs near the right shoulder. The historical society acquired it in 1987 along with other items connected to the "Purple Rain" tour.

MHS

You can view the coat for free at the center's Gale Family Library through July 27.

An equally iconic white ruffled shirt he wore during the "Purple Rain" era sold for more than $33,000 in an auction last year.

The 1984 film was a smash hit, earning Prince an Academy Award for Best Original Song Score. Its soundtrack is one of the best-selling albums ever and spawned two number-one hits: "Let's Go Crazy" and "When Doves Cry."

"Purple Rain" has also been adapted for Broadway. The stage show will make its world premiere next year at the State Theatre in downtown Minneapolis.

Prince in 1985 AP / Rob Burns

Prince debuted the song "Purple Rain" at a First Avenue show on Aug. 3, 1983, right before production began on the film. Archival footage of that concert was released last year.

And speaking of archival footage, two years ago WCCO stumbled upon a film of Prince being interviewed at age 11 amid the 1970 Minneapolis teachers' strike.

Just weeks ago, Prince fans marked the eighth anniversary of his death. He died of an accidental painkiller overdose on April 21, 2016, at his Paisley Park complex in Chanhassen, which has now become a museum in his honor.

NOTE: The original airdate of the video attached to this article is April 22, 2024.