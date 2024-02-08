Watch CBS News
"Purple Rain," "Back To The Future: The Musical" among 11 Broadway shows coming to Minneapolis

By Stephen Swanson

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Nearly a dozen Broadway shows are coming to Minneapolis over the next two years, including the world premiere of Prince's "Purple Rain."

Hennepin Theatre Trust unveiled its 2024-2025 "Bank of America Broadway on Hennepin" season on Thursday, featuring these 11 stage shows:

  • "Back to the Future: The Musical": Sept. 10-22, 2024
  • "Some Like It Hot": Oct. 15-20, 2024
  • "Les Misérables": Nov. 19 – Dec. 1, 2024 
  • "The Book of Mormon": Dec. 17–22, 2024
  • "Parade": Jan. 21-26, 2025
  • "Hadestown": Feb, 11-16, 2025
  • "Life of Pi": March 4-9, 2025
  • "Purple Rain": spring 2025
  • "& Juliet": May 13-18, 2025
  • "Kimberly Akimbo": July 8-13, 2025
  • "Disney's Beauty and the Beast": Aug. 5-17, 2025

The most-anticipated show of the lineup is undoubtedly "Purple Rain," which will make its world debut at the State Theatre in 2025 before it reaches "The Great White Way" in Manhattan.

"As the birthplace of the legendary musician and songwriter, and the setting of the renowned movie that captivated the world, Minnesota will see everybody literally dancing in the streets in celebration of seeing 'Purple Rain' transform from screen to stage," said HTT President and CEO Todd Duesing.

This season's slate has pulled in a total of 40 Tony Awards, and counting.

Ticket packages go on sale this spring, with individual show ticket sales to follow.

Click here for more information.

