Protesters storm University of Minnesota administrative building, officials say

MINNEAPOLIS — Officials at the University of Minnesota released an emergency alert on Monday afternoon, saying protesters have stormed Morrill Hall in Minneapolis.

The building, located on Northup Mall on the East Bank campus, is home to the university's administrative headquarters.

The protest is organized by the group UMN Students for a Democratic Society, which is calling on the university to divest from companies that support Israel — which the Board of Regents declined to do in August following weeks of pro-Palestinian demonstrations on campus.

Officials say the protesters are "causing property damage and restricting entrance and exit from the building," and they're advising people inside to "safely exit" the premises immediately if possible.



They're also asking people to "avoid the area until further notice."

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.