'Sense of Urgency' pushing churches to consider security plans two months after Annunciation attacks

It wasn't Sunday service at Westwood Community Church, but the main auditorium was still full. In the seats – church leaders from across the Twin Cities and beyond.

Saturday's event wasn't focused on growing faith, but protecting it. Hosted by Kingswood Security Consulting, more than 100 churches came to learn about the latest in securing places of worship.

Fresh in the minds of many – the attacks at Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis nearly two months prior.

"Since annunciation, I've had 50 phone calls from a variety of churches," said Jim Theis, Westwood's director of facilities and security. "(You're wondering) How did it happen? And then I go, why did it happen? And what could we have done to prevent this?"

For Kingswood founder Simon Osamoh, the Annunciation attack pushed many churches to reconsider their security plan – or consider one for the first time.

"I think the annunciation shooting really created a sense of urgency," he said. "People are now starting to say that we can't deny the dangers in the modern world – and what does that look like in a house of worship?"

Saturday's seminar featured security vendors on site – and partnerships with the BCA and Hennepin County Sheriff's Office.

"You're always thinking about, how can I prevent this from happening again?" said Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt. "I don't think people understand how not just the community, but the people in public safety – how that carries with us."