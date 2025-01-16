Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Progresso now has hard candy for cold and flu season

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

4 things to know from Jan. 16, 2025
4 things to know from Jan. 16, 2025 02:05

MINNEAPOLIS — Hard candy and soup all in one. 

Progresso has now released what they are calling Soup Drops.

"For decades, Progresso Soup has brought you cozy comfort on chilly days or when you're under the weather," said MC Comings, VP, Business Unit Director for Progresso at General Mills. "When you're sick, nothing is truly more reassuring than Chicken Noodle Soup. So, we thought, why stop at the soup bowl?"

The brand says the savory drops are available for a limited time in January for National Soup Month, and the peak of cold and flu season.  

The Soup Drops went on sale Thursday, and can only be found online. They were sold out by 1 p.m.

General Mills says additional quantities will be released every Thursday.

The candies come in a can that looks like a Progress Soup can. Each can holds 20 individually wrapped candies.

Each order also comes with a can of Progresso Traditional Chicken Noodle Soup. They can be purchased for $2.49.

Progresso is a brand of General Mills, which is based in Minneapolis.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.