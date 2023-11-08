Proceeds from Rick's Coffee Bar go to support veteran services

Rick's Coffee Bar​ in Minneapolis serving up coffee for a cause

MINNEAPOLIS — Many people start their day with coffee, but there's one coffee shop in Minneapolis where the "cup of joe" is providing more than just a caffeine boost.

For the last year and a half, Rick's Coffee Bar on 43rd Avenue South has provided coffee for a cause.

"This offers a place for people for people to be reconnected," said Racheal Robinson, a barista at the shop.

All of the proceeds at the coffee shop go to support veteran services through the local nonprofit Every Third Saturday.

Robinson has been working at the shop since May. She said she's working on post-traumatic growth and needed a fresh start after serving in Iraq.

"Here I am making coffees, but you know I feel good because I'm surrounded by an amazing supportive community," she said.

Her community also includes her service dog Terry, always there when she's working just for an added boost of support.

"[I'm] really really grateful," she said. "Not everybody can have their dog at work."

While Robinson may not be wearing the same uniform she once did, she's still providing an important service, one coffee cup at a time.

"We are still here to make a difference," she said. "We're still here to serve."

Wednesday is also National Cappuccino Day.

Rick's Coffee Bar is open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., from Monday through Saturday.