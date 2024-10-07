Prior Lake declines option to join Minnesota's free school meals program

Prior Lake is of just two public schools in the state choosing to opt out of Minnesota's universal free school meals program.

Addison Banyai, a 10th grader at Prior Lake High School was surprised at the school's decision to opt out.

"I was confused," Addison Banyai said. "Like what are all these schools doing? They're missing out."

But she is happy with the decision, which the district says was based off community feedback.

The feedback showed a "strong preference for greater meal flexibility and variety." Options, the school says, aren't possible under the program.

"I grew up in Prior Lake," Kelly Banyai, Addison's mother, said. "I trust this school district and I understand the choices they made," Kelly said.

The district conducted two surveys last spring. The first found parents prioritized saving money.

The district then did a two-week trial simulating what the meals would look like under federal standards. They did a survey afterward where they collected feedback from nearly 400 parents, around 20 staff members and more than 400 students.

"Terrible. It was just like a snack basically. I was hungry before i got to class," Addison Banyai said. "They would make us take certain things, like make us take the fruit and like, nobody ate it."

Not all parents agree.

"How can we make kids go hungry just so other kids can buy ice cream?" Kim Fortin said.

Fortin's daughter is in 9th grade, so they couldn't take the surveys last year.

"It's people who have money making decisions for families who have less money," Fortin said.

She worries about the families who don't quite qualify for free or reduced meals.

"Kids in all other districts get to eat and we have kids that have to go to class hungry. It's not right. It's just not right," she said.

Fortin and some other moms say they don't feel the district was transparent with the process.

"Parents only, one question," Fortin said. "Should prior lake remain off the free lunch program? Yes or no. Add up the answers, publish the data."

In a statement, the district said, "If any family has concerns about their child's ability to afford meals at PLHS, we are committed to making sure cost is never a barrier."