1 in critical condition after home explosion in Princeton

A man is in critical condition after his home exploded in Princeton, Minnesota late Wednesday evening.

Firefighters worked through the overnight hours to stop the flames, but smoke was still billowing from the roof more than 12 hours later.

Crews got the call for the home explosion around 11:30 p.m., according to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office. The 60-year-old victim told authorities he went to check on his water heater, when out of nowhere, it blew up.

A neighbor said the victim came to his home and pounded on his door.

"His hands were pretty well burnt," said Tom Clawson. "A little bit on his face. He also put his hands under the water and he called 911."

The victim was airlifted to a trauma center in the Twin Cities, where he is receiving treatments for multiple burns.

Clawson says his neighbor has been in touch with others on the street since being taken for treatment and says he seemed in good spirits.

The explosion is under investigation.