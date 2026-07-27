Here's how much eggs, chicken cost at grocery stores across Twin Cities

WCCO is monitoring the cost of groceries at local stores in Minnesota.

The focus is on the the Target in Fridley, Aldi in Apple Valley and Cub in north Minneapolis.

No matter the factors, the numbers don't lie. According to Forbes, groceries have increased 55% since 2020 and that impacted how many voted in 2024.

So WCCO started tracking costs in 2025. In January 2025, the total for chicken breast, bread, eggs and milk was $19.62. A year later it was $13.84. Now it's bumped up slightly to $14.14.

Two pounds of chicken breast was $8.85 in January 2025. Now 18 months later, it's down to $7.11. Bread was $1.87 in January 2025. Now its $1.68

The most dramatic change was the egg price. A year and a half ago a dozen eggs cost $5.45. Now they cost $1.55 amidt an industry oversupply.

Milk is up from $3.46 to $3.81. Overall, these four staples cost 28% less than they did last year.

The owner at Tim and Tom's Speedy Mart says beef has been another price that's also costing more.

As for the new tariffs announced by President Trump Friday, the prediction is for most Americans, the change is unlikely to immediately translate into higher prices but slower change could happen depending on the situation with Iran.