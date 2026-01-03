Minnesota leaders react to Trump's strikes on Venezuela, capture of President Maduro

Minnesota leaders are sounding off following President Trump's announcement Saturday that the United States will temporarily "run" Venezuela after launching airstrikes on the country and capturing President Nicolás Maduro and his wife.

Trump administration officials tell CBS News the operation was carried out by the U.S. Army's elite Delta Force on Saturday morning, targeting military facilities inside the South American country.

The operation comes after weeks of deadly, U.S.-led boat strikes in the Caribbean Sea and the seizures of two oil tankers off Venezuela's coast. About 15,000 U.S. troops are now positioned in the Caribbean, along with the world's largest aircraft carrier, the U.S.S. Gerald R. Ford.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi says Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, will face criminal charges.

Mr. Trump has long accused Maduro's regime of narcoterrorism, stating last week Maduro has "sent billions of dollars of drugs" into the U.S., as well as "hundreds of thousands of people in from jails, from prisons, from mental institutions and insane asylums."

In a Saturday morning press conference, Mr. Trump also noted the U.S. is set to sell Venezuelan oil.

"In terms of other countries that want oil, we're in the oil business. We're going to sell it to them. We're not going to say we're not going to give it to them. In other words, we'll be selling oil, probably in much larger doses, because they couldn't produce very much because their infrastructure was so bad," Trump said.

The Trump administration's move has drawn outrage from home and abroad, with some U.S. lawmakers alleging the strikes and regime change were carried out without congressional approval. Those claims have already been refuted by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who called the operation "largely a law enforcement function."

Local reactions

Reaction from Minnesota's Congressional Delegation fall predictably along party lines.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar said she "strongly opposed sending American forces into harm's way" without Congress' authorization.

"We should not put Americans at risk in this way without careful deliberation among the people's elected representatives. Wars for regime change can lead to unintended consequences," Klobuchar said. "Right now we need a full briefing on how to avoid spiraling instability, and a vote to stop this unauthorized action from continuing."

Republican Congressman Brad Finstad said the Trump administration's actions give Venezuelans "a chance to reclaim their democracy."

"Maduro's narco drug trafficking networks that have fueled violence across our hemisphere and are responsible for the deaths of thousands of Americans," Finstad said. "Thanks to President Trump's leadership, Maduro will now face justice for his crimes against the American people. Thank you to the brave service members who carried out this decisive mission, sending a clear message of why the American military is the best in the world."

Democratic U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum, a ranking member of the U.S. House Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense, called on Mr. Trump to halt airstrikes immediately.

"The actions taken today by the Trump administration are blatantly illegal. Venezuela poses no imminent national security threat to the United States and Congress has not voted to authorize any use of force in the region," McCollum said. "Speaker Johnson must call the House of Representatives back into session immediately to reign in this out-of-control President."

This story will be updated.