President Biden to bring "Investing in America" tour to Fridley business Monday

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – President Joe Biden is making a stop in the Twin Cities Monday, visiting a business the White House says will be key in the future of green energy.

The president plans to visit Cummins Power Generation Facility in Fridley. They make devices that help produce clean hydrogen for a greener economy.  

It's part of his "Investing in America" tour. President Biden is expected to speak around noon.

WCCO will deliver live coverage of the landing of Air Force One and President Biden's remarks in Fridley.

First published on April 2, 2023 / 9:27 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

