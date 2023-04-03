President Biden to bring "Investing in America" tour to Fridley business Monday

President Biden to bring "Investing in America" tour to Fridley business Monday

President Biden to bring "Investing in America" tour to Fridley business Monday

MINNEAPOLIS – President Joe Biden is making a stop in the Twin Cities Monday, visiting a business the White House says will be key in the future of green energy.

The president plans to visit Cummins Power Generation Facility in Fridley. They make devices that help produce clean hydrogen for a greener economy.

President Joe Biden Kyle Mazza/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

It's part of his "Investing in America" tour. President Biden is expected to speak around noon.

WCCO will deliver live coverage of the landing of Air Force One and President Biden's remarks in Fridley.