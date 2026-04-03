2 sisters open Twin Cities cannabis dispensaries designed to make women feel safe

From the initial concept 10 years ago to the opening of two stores in the Twin Cities on Friday, Erin Pash and Shayna Hoechst have reached new highs with Pot Mama's.

"Historically, there has been a stigma about moms feeling comfortable and going into a store and feeling like, 'Can I ask them questions? Am I going to sound stupid?' That was kind of the ethos behind the brand," Erin Pash, co-owner of Pot Mama's, said.

There's been a lot of red tape and bumps along the way.

"It's been a lot of hard work and a lot of patience, and just trying to get to this point and here we are," Shayna Hoechst, co-owner of Pot Mama's, said.

The sisters seem to have a business model in the cannabis industry that's breaking boundaries.

"The thought behind it was that if it's a safe place for women to go to, it's safe for everyone," Hoechst said. "It's gonna take some time. It's gonna take people like Erin and I to try and pioneer this professionalism in this industry where it's okay, people can feel okay."

The duo's cannabis license allows them to open a total of five locations in Minnesota. They now have dispensaries open in Edina and Mendota Heights.