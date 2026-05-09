Postal workers week to 'Stamp Out Hunger' with massive event

Postal workers across Minnesota and the United States are both delivering mail and receiving donations Saturday.

For the 34th consecutive year, they've organized an event called 'Stamp Out Hunger'—where local mail carriers take non-perishable donations right from the doorsteps of their customers.

Last year, the event raised more than 70 million pounds of donations across the country, and more than 89 thousand pounds of donations in St. Paul alone. Donations go directly to local food shelves in the area— in the Twin Cities, this includes Keystone, Valley Outreach, The Food Group, Everymeal, and more.

"It's something I'm honestly very passionate about," said USPS employee Dylan Krings, who worked to coordinate the local effort in St. Paul. "If you look at the numbers of food insecurity in this country right now, this is the largest one-day national food drive. This is really important not just for our community, but our nation as a whole."

Donations can continue throughout the week, Krings says, to ensure the reach is unmatched.