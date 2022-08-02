Teen killed in downtown Minneapolis light rail shooting

MINNEAPOLIS – Police are investigating a shooting at a downtown Minneapolis light rail station Tuesday evening that left a teenager dead.

It happened at the METRO Blue Line's Nicollet Mall Station at about 5:45 p.m., promoting a shutdown in service that lasted until 8 p.m.

CBS

MPD and Metro Transit officers responded to reports of shots fired and found the victim, a teenage boy, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Surveillance footage led to the suspect's arrest within an hour of the shooting. Police say it was a Metro Transit bus operator who recognized the person from the description and alerted officers.



Dozens of Twins fans headed to the game had to get off the train at US Bank Stadium and walk to Target Field. They were naturally disturbed by what happened - this is the kind of thing that makes people reluctant to come downtown pic.twitter.com/UgF4jtisPV — David Schuman (@david_schuman) August 2, 2022

Investigators believe the shooter and victim knew each other, and the victim was targeted. A single shell casing was found at the scene.