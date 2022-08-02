Teen killed in downtown Minneapolis light rail shooting
MINNEAPOLIS – Police are investigating a shooting at a downtown Minneapolis light rail station Tuesday evening that left a teenager dead.
It happened at the METRO Blue Line's Nicollet Mall Station at about 5:45 p.m., promoting a shutdown in service that lasted until 8 p.m.
MPD and Metro Transit officers responded to reports of shots fired and found the victim, a teenage boy, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Surveillance footage led to the suspect's arrest within an hour of the shooting. Police say it was a Metro Transit bus operator who recognized the person from the description and alerted officers.
Investigators believe the shooter and victim knew each other, and the victim was targeted. A single shell casing was found at the scene.
