Teen killed in downtown Minneapolis light rail shooting

By WCCO Staff

CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – Police are investigating a shooting at a downtown Minneapolis light rail station Tuesday evening that left a teenager dead.

It happened at the METRO Blue Line's Nicollet Mall Station at about 5:45 p.m., promoting a shutdown in service that lasted until 8 p.m.

MPD and Metro Transit officers responded to reports of shots fired and found the victim, a teenage boy, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Surveillance footage led to the suspect's arrest within an hour of the shooting. Police say it was a Metro Transit bus operator who recognized the person from the description and alerted officers. 

Investigators believe the shooter and victim knew each other, and the victim was targeted.  A single shell casing was found at the scene.

WCCO Staff
First published on August 2, 2022 / 6:18 PM

