Polk County sheriff warns citizens about scam calls

POLK COUNTY, Minn. – The Polk County Sheriff's Office is warning citizens about scam calls from people posing as the sheriff's office.

A county citizen reported a scam call on Thursday using the number for the PCSO. Scammers are able to do this by spoofing numbers to make it appear as if they are calling from another number.

The scammer told the citizen they missed court and there was a warrant out for their arrest. They demanded the citizen take money out of the bank and bring it to the sheriff's office.

The PCSO says that most law enforcement agencies do not conduct business this way and do not collect money from individuals with warrants.

The sheriff's office advises anyone who gets a similar call to hang up the phone and report it to local law enforcement.