Police seek public's help locating missing Minneapolis man

By
Cole Premo
Digital Manager
Cole Premo is digital manager for CBS Minnesota. For more than a decade, he's been covering breaking news and weather, daily topics, stories from the Native community and more in Minnesota.
Authorities are requesting the public's help in locating a man who went missing from his Minneapolis home. 

On Tuesday evening, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension issued an endangered missing person alert for 28-year-old Charles Beaty.

Beaty's friends and family last heard from him at 10 a.m. Tuesday. His home is located on the 3000 block of Dupont Avenue. His family and authorities are concerned for his safety. 

Beaty is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. No clothing description was given. 

The BCA says Brooklyn Park police are leading the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 763-493-8222 or 911. 

