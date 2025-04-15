Watch CBS News
Authorities seek missing 23-year-old man who may be Minneapolis

By
Cole Premo
Digital Producer
Cole Premo is digital manager for CBS Minnesota. For more than a decade, he's been covering breaking news and weather, daily topics, stories from the Native community and more in Minnesota.
Cole Premo

/ CBS Minnesota

Authorities are asking for the public's help locating a missing 23-year-old man who may be in Minneapolis. 

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension issued an endangered missing person alert for Christopher Duncan, last seen on foot Monday on the 7900 block of Orchard Avenue in Brooklyn Park. 

Duncan is described as a White male, 5-foot-8, 162 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a camouflage jacket. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Brooklyn Park police at 763-493-8222.

Cole Premo

