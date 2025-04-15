Authorities seek missing 23-year-old man who may be Minneapolis

Police seek endangered missing man, 23, who may be in Minneapolis

Authorities are asking for the public's help locating a missing 23-year-old man who may be in Minneapolis.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension issued an endangered missing person alert for Christopher Duncan, last seen on foot Monday on the 7900 block of Orchard Avenue in Brooklyn Park.

Duncan is described as a White male, 5-foot-8, 162 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a camouflage jacket.

MISSING PERSON: Brooklyn Park PD is requesting assistance locating Christopher Duncan, 23, 5'8", 162 lbs., brown hair, green eyes, camouflage jacket. Duncan left 7900 block of Orchard Ave. on foot April 14 and hasn’t been seen since. May be in Minneapolis. Call 911 w/ any info. pic.twitter.com/OzuXjCD2FW — Minnesota BCA (@MnDPS_BCA) April 15, 2025

Anyone with information is asked to call Brooklyn Park police at 763-493-8222.