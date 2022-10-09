Watch CBS News
Found girl reunited with parents after Brooklyn Park police put out alert

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police say they have located the parents of a young girl they found in Brooklyn Park earlier Saturday evening.

Officers were dispatched to the 7800 block of Zane Avenue North at 7:05 p.m. but were not able to locate the child's parents.

After asking for the public's help locating the child's parents, police were able to reunite the child with her family.

First published on October 8, 2022 / 8:58 PM

