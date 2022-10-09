Found girl reunited with parents after Brooklyn Park police put out alert
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police say they have located the parents of a young girl they found in Brooklyn Park earlier Saturday evening.
Officers were dispatched to the 7800 block of Zane Avenue North at 7:05 p.m. but were not able to locate the child's parents.
After asking for the public's help locating the child's parents, police were able to reunite the child with her family.
