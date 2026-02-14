Police reportedly rescue woman held against her will in Sartell

Sartell, Minnesota, police rescued a woman who a man said was held against her will, according to city officials.

Police said they responded to a home on the 400 block of Seventh Street North early Friday morning after a man called them from Arizona, saying he received a text message from his fiancée.

The woman had been visiting a male friend, later identified as a 45-year-old man, in Sartell and said that when she attempted to leave, the he assaulted her and threatened to shoot her if she attempted to leave.

Officers encountered the man and the woman standing in the entryway. The woman was able to run to safety. Police say they gave the man commands, but he retreated into the home. Shortly afterwards, he attempted to flee by jumping from a third-story window.

Police were able to quickly apprehend him. He received minor injuries from the jump.

According to police, the man and woman had been in a prior relationship.

The man was booked into jail, charges against him are pending. He also has an arrest warrant out of Stearns County after being accused of fleeing law enforcement in a car.