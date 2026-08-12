3 found dead, including child, inside Hopkins home daycare, police say

Police in Hopkins, Minnesota, say three people were found dead inside a residential daycare Wednesday morning. Preliminarily, they believe a man took his own life after killing a woman and child.

Officers were called to the home around 9 a.m. Police say there were seven children at the daycare at the time, and it's unclear if the deceased child is part of that count.

All of the children have been reunified with their parents, according to police.

WCCO

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey acknowledged at the start of his 2027 budget address Wednesday morning that a "critical incident" had occurred in Hopkins.

"I know that our hearts and our prayers are with the people of Hopkins and any families that have been impacted," Frey said. "I have already touched base directly with Mayor Hanlon, offered any assistance that we possibly can provide."

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said her office is "working with Hopkins Police as they investigate" and the "victim services division is prepared to support the individuals impacted by this incident."

Hopkins is about 10 miles southwest of Minneapolis.



This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can contact the National Domestic Violence Helpline at 1-800-799-SAFE or Minnesota Day One at 1-866-223-1111.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.