Police: Pipes for large centrifuge stolen from Cargill, loss valued at $1 million

SAVAGE, Minn. -- An investigation is underway after the theft of approximately $1 million in piping meant for a large centrifuge from a Cargill facility in Savage.

According to an incident report from Savage police, the theft was reported last Friday at the company's process development facility, located on the 12000 block of Lynn Avenue South.

Police say piping was stolen from several boxes that were being stored outside.

Due to the "specific fittings" for the large centrifuge, it's estimated to cost around $1 million to replace the piping, according to police.

While reported last Friday, the theft is believed to have occurred nearly a week earlier on Feb. 4, between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Police are not commenting and note this is an active and ongoing investigation.

WCCO has reached out to Cargill for comment.