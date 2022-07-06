Police: More than 100 rounds of gunfire exchanged in Brooklyn Center overnight

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- Brooklyn Center police say more than 100 rounds of ammunition were used in an exchange of gunfire overnight.

According to police, officers responded at 1:08 a.m. Wednesday on the report of shots fired on the 5800 block of Xerxes Avenue North.

Police say 911 callers reported that two groups of people were shooting at each other in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

A vehicle suspected in the shooting was later located by police and a pursuit occurred, but the driver later got out the vehicle in Fridley and fled on foot. The suspect was not located.

Police recovered 75 spent bullet casings in the parking lot of the apartment complex. An additional 25 spent casings were found at an additional scene on Northway Drive, east of Xerxes Avenue North. Additional spent casings and damage from gunfire has been found as the investigation progresses.

No one was reported injured in either location.

The investigation continues and video evidence is being collected from the area, police said.

Anyone who has damage to their vehicle, apartment or property is being advised to call 911.