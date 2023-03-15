Watch CBS News
Police: Man uses stolen snowmobile to burglarize cabins; authorities follow tracks in snow to arrest him

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

DULUTH, Minn. -- The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says that a thief who hit multiple residences has been apprehended after authorities followed the tracks the snowmobile he stole left in the snow.

Police were investigating a series of cabin burglaries in an unorganized township in the area of Makinen earlier this month. That's when officers were called to a cabin on Lost Lake Road.

A resident reported seeing a man on a green snowmobile breaking into sheds; he'd seen the thief on his security camera.

Later that day, investigators followed the snowmobile tracks and came upon a number of other sheds and cabins burglarized. They also determined that the snowmobile itself had been stolen.

They ultimately found Jory Christian Sirjord and took him into custody following a short pursuit. Sirjord's snowmobile had become stuck in a ditch, allowing police to apprehend him.

The sheriff's office reported they're still looking for another stolen snowmobile -- a black 2005 Arctic Cat Firecat.

