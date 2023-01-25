Police: Man dies of gunshot wounds in north Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man was shot and killed in north Minneapolis on Wednesday.
Minneapolis police say officers responded to a ShotSpotter report on the 2200 block of Emerson Avenue North and arrived at the area to find a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
The man, who police say was in his 40s, died at the scene. No one has been arrested, and the investigation is ongoing.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.