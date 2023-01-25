Watch CBS News
Police: Man dies of gunshot wounds in north Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man was shot and killed in north Minneapolis on Wednesday.

Minneapolis police say officers responded to a ShotSpotter report on the 2200 block of Emerson Avenue North and arrived at the area to find a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man, who police say was in his 40s, died at the scene. No one has been arrested, and the investigation is ongoing.

