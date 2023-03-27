Police: Injured eagle rescued in Chaska after likely colliding with vehicle

CHASKA, Minn. -- Police in Chaska say an eagle is getting the care it needs after likely colliding with a vehicle last week.

According to police, a community service officer responded to the report of an injured eagle who had facial and wing injuries.

An American Rescue! Community Service Officer Heitkamp responded to an injured bald eagle last week. The eagle had... Posted by Chaska Police Department on Monday, March 27, 2023

The officer was able to capture it and assist the University of Minnesota Raptor Center in getting it to the care it needs.

Police say the eagle was likely injured in a collision with a vehicle.