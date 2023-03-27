Watch CBS News
Local News

Police: Injured eagle rescued in Chaska after likely colliding with vehicle

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of March 27, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of March 27, 2023 01:23

CHASKA, Minn. -- Police in Chaska say an eagle is getting the care it needs after likely colliding with a vehicle last week. 

According to police, a community service officer responded to the report of an injured eagle who had facial and wing injuries. 

An American Rescue! Community Service Officer Heitkamp responded to an injured bald eagle last week. The eagle had...

Posted by Chaska Police Department on Monday, March 27, 2023

The officer was able to capture it and assist the University of Minnesota Raptor Center in getting it to the care it needs. 

RELATED: Eaglet hatches in DNR's EagleCam nest

Police say the eagle was likely injured in a collision with a vehicle. 

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on March 27, 2023 / 2:39 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.