Police: Injured eagle rescued in Chaska after likely colliding with vehicle
CHASKA, Minn. -- Police in Chaska say an eagle is getting the care it needs after likely colliding with a vehicle last week.
According to police, a community service officer responded to the report of an injured eagle who had facial and wing injuries.
The officer was able to capture it and assist the University of Minnesota Raptor Center in getting it to the care it needs.
RELATED: Eaglet hatches in DNR's EagleCam nest
Police say the eagle was likely injured in a collision with a vehicle.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.