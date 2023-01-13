Police in St. Paul ask for help finding service dog taken in stolen vehicle

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Authorities are asking for help finding a service dog that was inside a vehicle when it was stolen Thursday.

Police say Duke is a yellow lab and was inside a pickup truck when it was stolen on the 500 block of Holly Avenue.

The stolen vehicle was recovered near the intersection of Mendota and Wells streets on the east side of St. Paul. Duke was not inside the vehicle.

Anyone who sees Duke is asked to please call 651-291-1111.