Police in NE Minn. investigating reports of baggies with white supremacist material inside

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

BABBITT, Minn. -- Police in a northeastern Minnesota town are investigating after several residents found baggies with white supremacist literature inside.

According to Babbitt Police Chief Michael McGregor, the department received several calls from residents on Wednesday.

Residents reported finding baggies with bird seed in them, which police believe was to weigh the bag down, along with literature alleging to be from the "White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan."

The investigation is ongoing. 

First published on November 4, 2022 / 7:37 AM

