Police, fire departments respond to house ablaze in White Bear Lake
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. -- A large number of firefighters and police officers were on the scene of a house fire in White Bear Lake overnight.
A WCCO photographer saw at least one person loaded into an ambulance on Aspen Court. There has been no word on their condition.
A large area surrounding the fire was marked off with police crime tape.
Officials have not released any information.
