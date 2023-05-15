Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Police, fire departments respond to house ablaze in White Bear Lake

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Police, fire respond to house ablaze in White Bear Lake
Police, fire respond to house ablaze in White Bear Lake 00:19

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. -- A large number of firefighters and police officers were on the scene of a house fire in White Bear Lake overnight.

A WCCO photographer saw at least one person loaded into an ambulance on Aspen Court. There has been no word on their condition.

6avo-wbl-fire-wcco3dl5.jpg
CBS News

A large area surrounding the fire was marked off with police crime tape.

Officials have not released any information.  

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on May 15, 2023 / 5:42 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.